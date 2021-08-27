FX option expiries for 27 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple of big ones for EUR/USD today, as highlighted in bold.





That said, price action remains more muted ahead of Jackson Hole, holding above key near-term levels at 1.1750 while below 1.1800. That is likely to see the current range hold out before the expiries roll off later in the day.





There is a modest-sized one for USD/JPY at 110.00, so that might act as a slight magnet but the more lackadaisical price action in itself is already anchoring the pair.





It's all about Fed chair Powell's speech so I wouldn't expect much interesting price action before we get to that later in the day at 1400 GMT.







