FX option expiries for 28 September 10am New York cut

I thought I posted this earlier but missed it in the drafts, so apologies on that. Just a couple of ones to take note of today, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for USD/CAD may keep price action more contained just above 1.2600 should the dollar find support from higher yields, similar to what transpired yesterday. The especially big one at 1.2675 may offer some interest in the session ahead as such.





Meanwhile, the large ones for AUD/USD could also pin the pair back lower amid a similar play in the dollar as outlined above. In turn, that may offer some downside support before rolling off later in the day.





The bond market remains a key driver to watch out for as the developments there will continue to have more significant reverberations for the dollar and also risk sentiment in case it the prospect of higher yields begin to weigh on equities.







