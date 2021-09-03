FX option expiries for 3 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Quite a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





In light of the non-farm payrolls release, just be wary that the expiries are mostly going to be key levels to watch for price action going into the risk event itself.





They may also play some role in influencing price action in the aftermath but a lot depends on what the US jobs report has to offer later today.





The ones for EUR/USD mired in between 1.1850 to 1.1890 will help to keep price action more settled in the current range for the time being, with 1.1900 limiting gains.





Meanwhile, the large one for USD/JPY continues to act as more of a magnet this week as price action continues to weave in and around the figure level.





There is also a relatively large one for GBP/USD that could offer some interest just above 1.3800, likewise for USD/CAD in between 1.2500 and 1.2550.





With AUD/USD trading to fresh highs in a month above 0.7400, the large expiries closer to 0.7350 may not be too significant but they could offer some consolation for buyers to stick around in case the non-farm payrolls report impresses.





The 100-hour moving average should also converge towards that by the time we get to the key risk event later today, so that adds a technical significance to the price level.







