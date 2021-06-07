FX option expiries for 7 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today









A couple of key ones to take note of as highlighted in bold.





For USD/JPY, the one at 109.50 could keep price action more anchored to current levels while also holding below 110.00 even as yields are ticking a little higher on the day.





Meanwhile, the one at 1.2000 for USD/CAD will just add to the stubborn support region close to the figure level in case there is any downside pressure later before rolling off.





But with oil prices retracing a little after testing $70, the loonie is keeping less perky for the time being at least.





Other than that, look out to a host of large expiries for EUR/USD and USD/JPY later during the week in and around current levels so that could keep price action more in the same range as what we have been observing over the past three weeks or so.



