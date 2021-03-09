FX option expiries for 9 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1800 (€652m), 1.1835 (€485m), 1.1900 (€231m)

USD/CAD: 1.2550 ($545m), 1.2600 ($592m), 1.2725 ($610m)

AUD/USD: 0.7500 (A$389m), 0.7700 (A$524m), 0.7800 (A$425m)

There isn't much on the board today to really distract from the flows and technicals, but keep an eye out for AUD/USD during the course of the week.





The pair has a couple of large ones rolling off in the coming days, notably 0.7500 (A$1.3bn) tomorrow, 0.7750 (A$761m) tomorrow, 0.7600 (A$1.7bn) on Thursday, 0.8000 (A$1.8bn) on Thursday, and 0.7720 (A$816m) on Friday.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



