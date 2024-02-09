EUR/USD: 1.0850 (EU2.79b), 1.0900 (EU2.08b), 1.0700 (EU1.15b)

USD/JPY: 147.50 ($1.43b), 148.65 ($1.1b), 148.50 ($1.07b)

USD/CAD: 1.3350 ($1.38b), 1.3300 ($1.09b), 1.3400 ($765.7m)

USD/CNY: 7.2115 ($1.25b), 7.1500 ($1.14b), 7.0000 ($920m)

AUD/USD: 0.6500 (AUD689.5m), 0.6605 (AUD660.1m), 0.6510 (AUD570.7m)

GBP/USD: 1.2725 (GBP331.6m), 1.2560 (GBP329.8m)

USD/BRL: 4.7250 ($750m), 4.5750 ($750m)

Today, we have these option expiries across various currency pairs, with a particular focus on the EUR/USD pair due to its significant volume.

