There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the same elements as we got from yesterday. The first of which will be the shift in the Fed rates outlook. The central bank said that a rate cut in March is not their 'base case', so there are still some reverberations playing out.

The next key factor is the bond market. Treasury yields continued to decline even after the Fed's pushback and that is a little peculiar. That weighed on USD/JPY and will remain a consideration before we get to the US jobs report tomorrow.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.