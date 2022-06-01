There are a couple to take note of for today, so let's get right into it.

The first being a layer of expiries for EUR/USD from 1.0740 through to 1.0800. There are large chunks in between that, which adds a layer of resistance in capping any potential upside move on the day. For now, the dollar is in control so there isn't much of a focus but keep in mind that the expiries are laying there in case there is a turn in sentiment.

Meanwhile, there is also a big chunk for AUD/USD at 0.7170 and that could see price action more anchored around the level as the market continues to sort out its feet to start the new month. That said, risk sentiment will of course also be a factor in driving the AUD/USD mood today. But this just adds a bit of flavour to price action for the meantime.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.