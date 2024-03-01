There are just a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are both for EUR/USD at 1.0800 and 1.0865, which could help to keep price action more limited in the session ahead. However, the euro will be a focus point amid a slew of data releases ranging from manufacturing PMI to euro area CPI. The latter especially could be a catalyst for a decent move, depending on the data itself.

Meanwhile, the confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages at 1.0825-28 is likely to also keep a lid on price action. For now, bids closer to the 1.0800 mark will also help to provide a supportive layer.

