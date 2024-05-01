It is Labour Day but there are still some expiries to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0650 level. While it isn't so much so a key level on the charts, it is one that could keep price action more sticky until we get to US trading at least.

Then, there is the one for NZD/USD at 0.5940 which is rather large in size. However, spot price is quite some distance away from that so I wouldn't expect the expiries to make a splash in the session ahead. But the expiries do sit near the 100 and 200-hour moving averages of 0.5930-43 currently. So, if there is any sudden move higher in the pair, that could add another defensive layer in the near-term at least.

