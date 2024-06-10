There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0775 level. It's not one that holds any technical significance, so I wouldn't attach too much importance to the expiry level. The pair opened today with a gap lower below the 1.0800 level, falling below its 200-day moving average at 1.0787 as well. Those are the more important upside levels in looking for any "fill the gap" plays down the road.

The 61.8 Fib retracement level of the swing higher since April is seen at 1.0721 and acts as a minor support. So, the expiries shouldn't be of much impact on the day.

