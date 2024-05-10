There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at the 1.0825 level. However, this is one that might not factor in too much into play given the technicals. The 200-day moving average at 1.0791 and offers lined up closer to 1.0800 are still limiting any major upside in the pair currently. And that will continue to be the topside region to watch in the session ahead at least.

Then, there is one for GBP/USD at the 1.2525 level. That rests near the confluence of the key hourly moving averages at 1.2521-23 and may help to keep price action more sticky before rolling off. There is the UK Q1 GDP data to go through though, so keep that in mind as well.

And lastly, there is a host of expiries layered for USD/CAD from 1.3645 through to 1.3685 (arguably until 1.3710 as well). That should do well to keep price action to be more limited in European trading, until we get to the Canadian jobs report later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.