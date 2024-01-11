There aren't any major expiries for the day. And on a day like this, the expiries board may not matter too much. All eyes are on the US CPI data coming up later and that will be the key driver for trading sentiment.

The reaction to the data could see the expiries for EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.1050 and 144.00 respectively come into play though. That is provided the dollar weakens significantly in the aftermath. That being said, the expiry levels do not hold any technical significance, so it may not matter all too much when push comes to shove.

