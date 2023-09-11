There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will be fixated on the headlines from over the weekend - in which the most significant being BOJ governor Ueda's. That has helped the yen to surge higher today and the unwinding of USD/JPY longs alongside a retreat in USD/CNY has helped to pin down the dollar across the board.

Risk tones are also seen improving but bond yields are ticking higher so that is something to still be wary about in the bigger picture.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.