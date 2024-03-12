There are a few decent-sized ones for today but none of which should have much of any influence on price action. European trading will be more of a waiting room for the US CPI data later in the day. As such, overall dollar sentiment is likely to be more muted in the run up to the main event.

After which, the reaction to the data will matter more rather than any of the expiry levels in play. The only mover so far is USD/JPY but there aren't any relevant expiries on the board for that currently.

