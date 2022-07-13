There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold. That being for USD/CAD at 1.3000, so it could act as a bit of a magnet to draw price action to be more sticky around the figure level before we get to the Bank of Canada meeting decision later today.

Besides that, there isn't much of note nearby the current spot prices. But once again, it is worth noting that there is a lack of key expiries below 1.00 for EUR/USD.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.