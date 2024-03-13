There are some large ones to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at the 1.0920-40 region. Those expiries are likely to help keep price action more compact in the session ahead, as traders continue to digest the post-CPI reaction from yesterday.

Then, there are the ones for USD/JPY at 147.25-35. That might offer a bit of stickiness or supportive layer on any downside plays in the session ahead. But just be wary that headline risks are paramount when it comes to the Japanese yen currently. The outcome of the spring wage negotiations is the main thing to watch and we'll be getting more headlines on that right up until the BOJ policy decision next week.

