The more obvious one will be that for USD/JPY just above 147.00, with price action on the verge of pushing towards the figure level after yesterday's rise. That is likely to keep a lid on proceedings before we get to the US CPI data later in the day, which will then override the focus in broader markets and trading sentiment.

The one for EUR/USD at 0.9850 will perhaps only come into play if we do see the dollar fall amid a cooler report later in the day. That said, it doesn't hold any technical significance but it could be a point of attraction depending on the reaction to the data.

