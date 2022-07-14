Just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for USD/JPY at 139.00 as we see buyers look to push for a larger breakout towards the 140.00 mark. With the pair now up 0.9% to 138.60, we could see the 139.00 level offer up some technical and psychological resistance alongside the large expiries above.

Besides that, there is another for NZD/USD at 0.6120 though there isn't much technical significance to go alongside that. But price action has shown some resilience in keeping above 0.6100 this week so the expiries may help with that before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.