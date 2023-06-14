There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being a set of large expiries for EUR/USD just around the 1.0800 handle. That will act alongside the 100-day moving average, seen at 1.0803 currently, to keep a lid on price action all before we get to the Fed later in the day.

But once again, after digesting the post-Fed reaction, do be reminded that there are a host of large option expiries still to follow on Friday. It's quadruple witching time~

