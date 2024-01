There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And both are for EUR/USD, at the 1.0950 and 1.1000 levels. Given that there is still notable resistance at the 1.1000 mark, the expiries could help to keep price action more contained just below that and around current levels before rolling off. That especially since there is the US holiday overshadowing markets to start the new week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.