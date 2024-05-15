There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0825 level, which should just help to keep price action more sticky until we get to the slew of US data later. Similarly, there are ones for USD/JPY at 156.00 and AUD/USD at 0.6600 on the day. Those should help to prevent too much price gyrations in European morning trade at least.

The levels above aren't all technically significant, so the expiries won't be too impactful either way. In any case, today is a day where price action is likely to stay more guarded and pensive as traders are all awaiting the US CPI release later. That will be the key driver affecting major currencies today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.