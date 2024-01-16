There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will revolve more around the technicals and broader market mood. On the latter, risk tones are leaning more defensively to start the day while Treasury yields are sitting higher. 10-year yields are up 4.9 bps to 3.999% but just be wary of the strong bids at the front-end that we saw at the end of last week. That could repeat itself later in US trading and keep things more interesting on the day.

