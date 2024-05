There are a few to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And they are all for EUR/USD layered from 1.0845 through to 1.0900. The upper bound in particular is a notable one, acting alongside offers in pinning price action down for now. But with a thick layer of expiries at 1.0845-50 as well, it could keep buyers poised barring any major change in sentiment in the session ahead at least.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.