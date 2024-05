There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And they are for EUR/USD at 1.0850 and 1.0875 on the day. The former especially is a relatively large one, which should help to contain price action around current levels in European morning trade. That should see more limited movement in the pair, with traders also having not much to work with until we get to US trading at least.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.