There are a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0500, which will add to the defensive layer at the figure level and likely help to keep price action above that before rolling off later in the day.

Then, there is the one at 150.00 which coincides with intervention territory and could help to keep a lid on price action barring any outsized movement in Treasury yields today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.