EUR/USD

- 1.0865-70 (€1.3bn)

- 1.1000 (€1.5bn)

- 1.1050-60 (€1.4bn)

USD/CAD

- 1.3650 ($889m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6600 (A$686m)

- 0.6665-70 (A$614m)

- 0.6800 (A$1.1bn)

There is arguably just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 mark, as the level also holds some key technical significance. There is a lack of appetite in price action for now but if there is any upside extension in the pair, it is likely to be limited by the expiries above before rolling off.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.