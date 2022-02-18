Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are all for EUR/USD in the range of 1.1350 to 1.1390, so that is likely to keep price action more contained within that region - barring any major developments between Russia and Ukraine that is.

The expiries also fit with the price action in EUR/USD at the moment, which reflects some indecision in between the key hourly moving averages @ 1.1350 and 1.1381.

Also, just be wary that it is a US holiday on Monday so there isn't much on the options board as such to start next week.

