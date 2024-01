There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will revolve around the technicals and market mood for the most part. On the latter, do keep an eye out on the bond market with 10-year Treasury yields lurking just above its 200-day moving average of 4.084% currently. We will have some US data to go through later in the day and that could give traders a thing or two to work with.

