There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUD/USD at 0.6850, although it doesn't hold much of a pull I would argue. The level doesn't really have any technical significance but might just be a spot that could see price action stall in any reaction to the US CPI data later. That said, the more important upside level to watch for the pair remains the June highs near 0.6900 so that will hold more weight.

There are also some large expiries for EUR/USD at 1.1100-10 but given how far we are from there, they aren't likely to factor in whatsoever.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.