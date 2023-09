There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for the day. But there are some large ones sandwiching USD/JPY at its current price levels, seen at 147.00 and 148.35, although I doubt we will see them come into play. The market mood is rather lethargic today with little on the agenda and traders are mostly waiting on the Fed later this week before taking action.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.