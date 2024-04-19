There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at 1.0640-45 with about €1.9 billion in expiries lined up. It's not a technically significant region but the expiries could look to hold off any upside price action before rolling off.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at the 155.00 mark. I doubt we'll see that come into play but just keep in mind that with the BOJ also eyeing that level, the expiries and profit-taking could kick in to pin down price before overstepping above the figure level.

All that being said, just be wary that on days like these, the broader market sentiment overrides everything else. Right now, traders are going to be rather sensitive to Israel-Iran headlines. There is weekend risk to consider as well, so that might promote safety flows. But otherwise, it's all about the market mood in dictating the pace of things today.

