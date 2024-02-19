There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. And as a caveat, please take the figures from Tuesday to Friday with tentative caution . I suspect the source for the future expiries are a little wonky so I will update them accordingly day by day instead. In any case, it works similar to how these expiries should be treated in any case. That is being the levels and notional amounts can change at any time right up until when they expire itself.

As for trading today, the lack of key economic data releases alongside a lack of notable expiry levels and a US holiday just means that we should observe more muted price action overall.

