That being for EUR/USD at 1.1250, which may not be too impactful in my view. The level is one that doesn't hold any technical significance but considering the price action this week, it may help to limit gains on the day. The 100-hour moving average at 1.1222 is one to watch as well, to see if buyers can maintain the more bullish near-term bias.

Otherwise, a drop back below 1.1200 will start to invite a potential pullback to last week's gains. That consideration is the more important factor impacting trading sentiment for the pair, rather than the expiry above I would say.

