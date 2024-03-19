There aren't any major expiries to really influence price action in trading today. In the case of EUR/USD, there are some slightly decent-sized ones around 1.0855-65 but I reckon it is the technicals that matter more at this point. The 100-day moving average for the pair is at 1.0863 and that will be a key support level to watch for the day itself.

Besides that, trading today will revolve largely around the reaction to the RBA and BOJ policy decisions. That as well as the continued focus on Treasury yields with 10-year yields sitting at the highs for the year.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.