There aren't any significant expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the risk mood and more so now after the news that Fitch has cut US' credit rating from AAA to AA+. The flight to safety play will be the thing to note and in FX, we are seeing a decent bid in the Japanese yen so far while the aussie and kiwi are lower.

