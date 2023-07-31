There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.1000, so that could keep price action a little more sticky just in and around the figure level during the session ahead. The pair is observing a narrow range so far today, as we are seeing a quieter start to month-end trading.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 142.50, which may offer some ceiling to price action if we are to see buyers explore the area above 142.00. However, from the chart itself, there is strong momentum to see an overshoot if any upside comes with the next key resistance only being at 145.00. So, I wouldn't put too much attachment to the above expiry level.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.