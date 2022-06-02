Just a couple to take note of for the day but all of them layered in EUR/USD, seen between 1.0700 to 1.0750. The large chunk of expiries in that region is likely to act as a cap to any upside price action on the day, alongside the key hourly moving averages - seen at 1.0704-26 currently.

Besides that, there isn't anything else significant on the board for today. I'll be off tomorrow and Monday so I will try to post up the expiries for next week a little earlier this week before my leave of absence.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.