There isn't anything significant on the board for today and likely for tomorrow as well, given what is on the list at the moment.

This trading week is all about the FOMC meeting on 4 May so any major expiries that are likely to come into play will depend on the reaction in markets to the key risk event. Until then, the expiries board may not offer too much for traders and price action.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.