There aren't really any nearby significant expiries on the day, as seen above. There are some close-ish ones for GBP/USD and USD/CAD but given prevailing price action and the lack of technical significance, the expiries are not likely to have any pull in the sessions ahead. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the waiting game ahead of the Fed later today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.