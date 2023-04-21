EUR/USD

- 1.0973-80 (€920m)

- 1.1050 (€1.7bn)

USD/JPY

- 134.00-20 ($829m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2350 (£545m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3520-40 ($670m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6795-00 (A$521m)

- 0.6845 (A$1.4bn)

There aren't any significant ones near the current spot levels, with the large ones for EUR/USD and AUD/USD seen quite a distance away. As such, traders will be largely left to their own devices with trading sentiment likely to be dictated by the risk mood and movement in the bond market if anything else.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.