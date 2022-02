There isn't anything really significant on the board for today, with little notable expiries amid a US holiday. There is a modest-sized one for EUR/USD at 1.1350 but I don't see that as being much of a factor, as price action is largely more driven by sentiment surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions for now.

There will be bigger ones to take note of on the board later in the week, but we'll take it day by day.

