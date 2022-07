Just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0200 but the euro will see plenty of focus on other key risk events as outlined here. The ECB decision in particular will be a key factor, so the expiries may not garner too much attention. A softer dollar is also in play with key resistance seen closer to 1.0283 in the form of the 50.0 Fib retracement level for EUR/USD.

