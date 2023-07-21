There is perhaps just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold. That being for USD/CAD but it isn't one that should be too impactful since the expiries are split between 1.3145 ($446m) and 1.3155 ($661m). Adding to that, there isn't much technical significance to either level so the pull factor may not be as strong I would say.

Instead, the 100 and 200-hour moving averages for the pair at 1.3178-85 is the more significant near-term levels to watch as that is what is helping to limit the upside moves we have seen this week - particularly the latter.

USD/CAD hourly chart

