There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0840 level. It isn't one that is too technically significant but could hold price action from slipping much lower at least in the session ahead. That being said, we are seeing the near-term bias now shift to being more neutral and that opens up a range between the 200-hour moving average and the 100-hour moving average of 1.0823-63.

Then, there is a large one for USD/CHF at the 0.9055 level. It rests close to the key hourly moving averages of 0.9065-68. So, that should help to limit any downside shove before the expiries roll off at least.

And lastly, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3645 level. That alongside the 200-hour moving average at 1.3650 could keep price action more compact in the session ahead. That is until we get to the Canadian CPI report later in the day.

