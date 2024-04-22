There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for USD/JPY at the 155.00 mark. Similar to the end of last week, this is one to watch as the pair stays underpinned by higher yields and the easing of geopolitical stress on broader markets. There are plenty of watchful eyes on that level as it could be an intervention point for the BOJ. As such, the expiries and offers lined up are likely to help pin down price action until we get to the next trigger.

Then, there is the one for GBP/USD at 1.2400. The level doesn't hold much technical significance but the expiries could keep price action more limited to any upside before rolling off later today.

