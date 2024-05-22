There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day.

As such, trading sentiment will continue to be driven by the recent market mood. And that means we might be in for another duller session overall, with traders mostly waiting on the Fed minutes later today for something to work with.

But among major currencies, there are some other individual factors in play. In the case of sterling, the hotter-than-expected UK CPI report looks to rule out a June rate cut. And for the kiwi, there was the slightly more hawkish RBNZ earlier in the day helping to prop up the currency.

Going back to the expiries, there will be more to watch for later in the week on Friday especially.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.