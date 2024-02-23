There are just some expiries to take note of for EUR/USD, as highlighted in bold. They are layered around 1.0815-30 but should not be too impactful on the day. At present, the pair will be looking to sit on bids at 1.0800 to keep knocking on the door of the 200-day moving average at 1.0827. Despite the surge higher in European trading yesterday, the pair still failed to clear that hurdle at the close (1.0822) yesterday.

As such, the expiries could just help to keep price action in that range before rolling off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.