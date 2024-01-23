There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, markets will be left to their own devices with the key stories so far being China's ¥1 trillion backstop to save the stock market and a more hawkish tone by BOJ governor Ueda in his press conference.

Besides that, the bond market remains a key spot to watch with 10-year yields in the US now seen up 2 bps to 4.113%. That is still holding above the 200-day moving average of 4.094% so far this week.

