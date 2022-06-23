There are a couple of notable ones, as highlighted in bold.

The one for EUR/USD at 1.0500 sits in between the key hourly moving averages at 1.0490-27 so that could offer some light support if there is a downside shove during the session. Meanwhile, the one for USD/CAD at 1.2915 sits around the swing lows this week but it doesn't really offer much else when coupled with other technical factors.

Besides that, there is one for EUR/GBP at 0.8515 but it isn't likely to come into play given how far it is from the current spot price.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.